China’s popular Douyin app suspended after row erupts over ‘disrespectful’ advertisement on war hero

Douyin had 300 million users and was run by Beijing ByteDance Technology (Source: Wikipedia) Douyin had 300 million users and was run by Beijing ByteDance Technology (Source: Wikipedia)

Douyin, the hugely popular video app in China has been forced to suspend its commercial operations after it failed to audit its advertising content. The app which had run into controversy after one of its advertisement was found to be disrespectful of a war hero was asked by the authorities to censor its content and hold patriotism lectures for its employees.

The app with 300 million users was run by Beijing ByteDance Technology and was one of the five firms asked by the internet watchdog to conduct a “thorough self-inspection” of their advertising content and delete any material relating to heroes and martyrs, including Qiu Shaoyun, a Chinese soldier remembered for his heroism during the 1950-53 conflict, the South China Morning Post reported. The other four firms had also “voluntarily suspended [their] commercial services”.

Read | HBO website down in China after John Oliver skewers Xi Jinping for censorship

The row over advertisement started after Douyin invited people to view “jokes about Qiu Shaoyun getting burned”. According to China, Qiu Shaoyun is considered as a war hero by the government. The authorities claim that Qiu burned himself to death in order to save the lives of 500 other Chinese soldiers during a battle in 1952.

While the company immediately issued an apology, the Beijing office of the Cyberspace Administration of China ordered them to delete all related content. Authorities also added that the State Administration for Market Regulation was liaising with the Beijing branch on further punishments for the companies, details of which will be announced later, the South China Morning Post reported.

China, earlier this year, passed a law protecting those deemed to be war heroes. “It is prohibited to misrepresent, defame, profane or deny the deeds and spirits of heroes and martyrs, or to praise or beautify invasions,” according to Xinhua’s summary of the law. Those who do so will be punished in accordance with the law and may be investigated for criminal responsibility, Xinhua added.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd