scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 30, 2021
Breaking News

China’s first Hualong One nuclear reactor starts commercial operation

The reactor in Fuqing in China's southeastern province of Fujian was first connected to the grid on Nov. 27 last year, following more than five years of construction work said.

By: Reuters | Beijing | Updated: January 30, 2021 2:19:22 pm
China, China nuclear reactor, China news, World news, Indian ExpressA model of the nuclear reactor "Hualong One" is pictured at the booth of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) at an expo in Beijing, China April 29, 2017 (Reuters/File)

China National Nuclear Corp said the first of its Hualong One units, third-generation pressurised water nuclear reactors, began commercial operations on Saturday.

The reactor in Fuqing in China’s southeastern province of Fujian was first connected to the grid on Nov. 27 last year, following more than five years of construction work.

“This marks that China has mastered independent third-generation nuclear power technology following the United States, France, Russia and others,” the company said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The Hualong One units, designed to have a 60-year lifespan, have an installed capacity of 1.161 million kilowatts each, CNNC
said.

Construction of a second Hualong One unit at the Fuqing site is due to be completed this year. CNNC said the project would help China secure its national energy safety and to reach carbon neutrality.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 30: Latest News

Advertisement