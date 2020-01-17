China’s birthrate at its lowest since 1949, population crosses 1.4 bn

China experiences the lowest birth rate in more than seven decades.(Source: File Photo). China experiences the lowest birth rate in more than seven decades.(Source: File Photo).

China saw 14.6 million births in the year 2019, the lowest in the country since its founding year. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the number of babies born in China dropped by 580,000. China had such a drop in birth rates only in the year 1961 amidst a famine.

A lower death rate despite the current birth rate crisis in China meant its population was still 1.4 billion in 2019. Birth rates in China have been falling for the last three years.

This rate had showed a slight upward trend after China’s government ended their one-child policy law. However, it did not impact the country’s overall birth rate. The one-child policy was introduced in the year 1979 to control the country’s population boom.

The BBC reported that China’s birth rate has become now lower than the birthrate of the US which, according to recent data available, stood at 12 per thousand people in the year 2017.

With 10.48 live births per thousand people China falls behind the lowest birth rate since 1938 in England and Wales which stands at 11.1 live births.

The one-child policy has been blamed for this trend along with creating a gender imbalance in the Chinese population with 30 million males outnumber females as estimated by the 2019 figures.

Apart from the gender disparity, China faces an increasingly elder population that poses a social and an economic challenge to the world’s second largest economy.

According to a report by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China’s population is said to further shrink in the coming years and people over the age of 60 years would constitute one-third of the total population by 2050.

