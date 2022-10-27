scorecardresearch
China’s Xi says willing to work with United States for mutual benefit

Xi sent the remarks as a congratulatory message to the National Committee on US-China Relations gala on Oct. 26.

iNdia china relations, india china border dispute, india china standoff, China, China US relations, US state department, Xi Jinping, China expansionism, Indian ExpressJoe Biden with Xi Jinping in Beijing, 2013.

President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

As major powers, China and the United States should strengthen communication and cooperation to help provide stability to the world, Xi said in a message to an event of the National Committee on US-China Relations on Wednesday.

The two countries have been at odds over China’s policy towards Taiwan, China’s relationship with Russia and more recently, US efforts to prevent its semiconductor companies selling technology to Chinese companies.

China was recently infuriated by a string of visits by US lawmakers to Taiwan. China said the United States was sending “dangerous signals” on the self-ruled island, which China claims as its own.

Xi, who has just secured a ground-breaking third term as leader of the ruling Communist Party overseeing the world’s second-largest economy, has rebuked foreign interference over Taiwan and recently said China would never renounce the right to use force over it.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said “the United State does not seek conflict with China.”

