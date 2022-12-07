scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

China’s Xi visiting Saudi Arabia amid bid to boost economy

The trip to Saudi Arabia marks a further move by Xi to restore his global profile after spending most of the pandemic inside China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is attending a pair of regional summits in Saudi Arabia this week amid efforts to kick-start economic growth weighed down by strict anti-Covid-19 measures. (AP)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is attending a pair of regional summits in Saudi Arabia this week amid efforts to kick-start economic growth weighed down by strict anti-Covid-19 measures.

The Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Xi will attend the inaugural China-Arab States Summit and a meeting with leaders of the six nations that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

His state visit to Saudi Arabia will end on Saturday. China is the world’s second-largest economy and a major source of outward investment.

To fuel massive demand, it imports half its oil, of which half of those imports comes from Saudi Arabia, amounting to tens of billions of dollars annually.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

China’s economic growth had been on a steady decline for years and was dealt a major blow by rolling lockdowns imposed across the country as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chinese economic growth rebounded to 3.9 per cent over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the first half of the year’s 2.2 per cent, but still well short of the government target.

China’s Covid-19 infection numbers are lower than those of the United States and other major countries.

Advertisement

But the ruling party is sticking to “zero-Covid,” which calls for isolating every case, while other governments are relaxing travel and other controls and trying to live with the virus.

China’s ruling Communist Party shares many of the authoritarian tendencies of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, shielding Beijing from criticism over its harsh policies toward Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

More than a million have been sent to detention centers where they report being forced to denounce Islam and swear fealty to Xi and the party.

Advertisement

Beijing denies the charges, saying they have been providing job training and ridding Muslims of extremist, separatist and terroristic tendencies.

The trip to Saudi Arabia marks a further move by Xi to restore his global profile after spending most of the pandemic inside China.

Xi was granted a third five-year term in October, but street protests against “zero-Covid” policies last month saw the most significant public challenge to his rule and may have prompted a relaxation of some measures.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 12:27:24 pm
Next Story

Uruli Devachi and Phursungi villages to be separated from Pune Municipal Corporation

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close