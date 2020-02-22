China’s Xi writes thank-you letter to Bill Gates for coronavirus help

Chinese President Xi Jinping complimented the foundation’s early efforts in the global cause of fighting against the virus and said he was grateful for a letter from Bill Gates expressing support for the Chinese people. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Chinese President Xi Jinping complimented the foundation’s early efforts in the global cause of fighting against the virus and said he was grateful for a letter from Bill Gates expressing support for the Chinese people. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his sincere gratitude to Bill and Melinda Gates for their foundation’s support to China after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Xi thanked the foundation for its “generous support” provided at a critical juncture, in a letter to Bill Gates posted by the official Xinhua news agency.

Xi complimented the foundation’s early efforts in the global cause of fighting against the virus and said he was grateful for a letter from Gates expressing support for the Chinese people.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, wearing a protective face mask receives a temperature check as he inspects the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work at a neighbourhoods in Beijing, Monday, February 10, 2020. (Pang Xinglei/Xinhua via AP) In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, wearing a protective face mask receives a temperature check as he inspects the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work at a neighbourhoods in Beijing, Monday, February 10, 2020. (Pang Xinglei/Xinhua via AP)

“Unity and cooperation is the most powerful weapon” in the battle against the virus, Xi said in the letter, indicating his support for the Gates Foundation’s coordination with Chinese agencies on the ground.

The foundation earlier this month raised its commitment to provide up to $100 million for the global response to the outbreak. The foundation said that part of the donation will be used to accelerate the detection, isolation, and treatment of the coronavirus in China and other countries that have confirmed cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.