Monday, October 25, 2021
Chinese President Xi calls for global cooperation on terrorism, climate change

Xi Jinping was making a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of China's return to the United Nations.

By: Reuters | Beijing |
Updated: October 25, 2021 9:07:42 am
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. (Reuters/File Photo)

China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday called for more global cooperation on problems including terrorism, climate change and cyber security, in a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of China’s return to the United Nations.

He said China opposes unilateralism, protectionism and zero-sum games.

