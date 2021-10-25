Chinese President Xi calls for global cooperation on terrorism, climate change

0 Comment(s) *
China’s President Xi Jinping on Monday called for more global cooperation on problems including terrorism, climate change and cyber security, in a speech commemorating the 50th anniversary of China’s return to the United Nations.
He said China opposes unilateralism, protectionism and zero-sum games.
