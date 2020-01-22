Follow Us:
China warns coronavirus could mutate and spread as toll rises to 9

The virus, originating in the central city of Wuhan at the end of last year, has spread to Beijing and Shanghai, as well as overseas to the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

By: Reuters | Beijing | Published: January 22, 2020 9:44:38 am
In this Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, photo, a worker monitors display screens for infrared thermometers as they check travelers at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan in southern China’s Hubei province. (Chinatopix via AP)

A new virus that has killed nine people is adapting and mutating, underscoring the challenges for health authorities in controlling the outbreak, a Chinese health official said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus originated from a market with illegal wildlife transactions, Gao Fu, the director-general of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a news briefing.

