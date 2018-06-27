China-US ties one of the most important relationships in world: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Source: AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Source: AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday that if their two countries are able to develop a good relationship, it will benefit peace, stability and prosperity globally.

“The China-U.S. relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world,” Xi said, as they met in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

In recent years, China-US military ties have maintained a good momentum and China hopes this can continue, Xi added.

