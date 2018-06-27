Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
China-US ties one of the most important relationships in world: Xi Jinping

President Xi Jinping said that in recent years, China-U.S. military ties have maintained a good momentum and China hopes this can continue.

By: Reuters | Beijing | Updated: June 27, 2018 7:43:29 pm
Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told visiting US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday that if their two countries are able to develop a good relationship, it will benefit peace, stability and prosperity globally.

“The China-U.S. relationship is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world,” Xi said, as they met in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

In recent years, China-US military ties have maintained a good momentum and China hopes this can continue, Xi added.

