China, US arrest 5 in joint drug smuggling investigation: Report

Simultaneous operations were carried out in China's Liaoning and ⁠Guangdong ​provinces and the US states of Florida and Nevada. (AP File)

Chinese and US anti-narcotics authorities arrested five suspects and seized a batch of drugs in a joint investigation of a drug smuggling and trafficking case, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Monday.

The authorities carried out simultaneous operations in China’s Liaoning and ⁠Guangdong ​provinces and the US states of Florida and Nevada in early April, leading to the arrests of two Chinese nationals and three US nationals, Xinhua ​said.

The drugs ​seized include the synthetic ⁠opioid protonitazene and bromazolam, a synthetic benzodiazepine, according to Xinhua. The report came a few days ‌ahead of a China visit by US President Donald Trump, who had in early 2025 imposed additional tariffs on Chinese goods citing Beijing’s failure to stem the flow of precursor chemicals for the deadly opioid fentanyl into the US.