China, US in verbal clash over El Salvador dropping Taiwan

Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, now has just 17 diplomatic allies as China ratchets up pressure on the island's independence-leaning government to endorse Beijing's position.

By: AP | Beijing | Published: August 22, 2018 3:31:28 pm
taiwan, china, taiwanese army, arms trade, advanced weapons investment, taiwan defence budget, chinese army, world news, asia news, indian express FILE PHOTO: A Taiwanese domestically-built Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) (also known as the AIDC F-CK-1 Ching-kuo) performs at Gangshan air force base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
China and the U.S. are sparring over El Salvador’s decision to drop Taiwan in favour of formal relations with Beijing, with a Chinese spokesman accusing Washington of trying to deter other nations from making similar moves.

El Salvador’s announcement Monday prompted the U.S. ambassador to the South American country, Jean Manes, to tweet that the decision “is worrisome for many reasons.”

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio threatened to block funding for El Salvador, accusing it of being “against the U.S. on everything.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang responded Wednesday that Washington is “thwarting and even deterring” other countries from recognising China.

