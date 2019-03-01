Toggle Menu
China urges lifting sanctions as part of US-North Korea talkshttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/china-urges-lifting-sanctions-as-part-of-us-north-korea-talks-5606855/

China urges lifting sanctions as part of US-North Korea talks

President Donald Trump praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday for being ``very helpful'' with North Korea. Trump said Xi told him that he doesn't ``love having a nuclear state right next to China.''

China urges lifting sanctions as part of US-North Korea talks
President Donald Trump meets with Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday. (Photo: NYT)

China says the notion of lifting sanctions should be seized as “common ground” after the US and North Korea failed to reach an agreement during their nuclear summit in Vietnam.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a regular news briefing Friday that while the US and North Korea have presented different accounts of why the summit failed, “both sides believe that the lifting of sanctions is an important component of the denuclearization process.”

Lu added that China welcomes the “positive will” expressed by the US and North Korea to maintain communications.

President Donald Trump praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday for being “very helpful” with North Korea. Trump said Xi told him that he doesn’t “love having a nuclear state right next to China.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Deep earthquake with magnitude 7.1 strikes northwest Peru
2 Battle rages in Mogadishu as hotel attack death toll nears 30
3 China cancels all flights to and from Pakistan in view of Indo-Pak tensions