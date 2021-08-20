scorecardresearch
Friday, August 20, 2021
China urges automakers to reduce ‘disorderly’ car data collection

China will implement a Data Security Law which requires companies that process "critical data" to conduct risk assessments and submit reports.

By: Reuters | Beijing |
August 20, 2021 9:41:29 am
As cars become 'smarter', automakers and tech companies are gathering more data from vehicles. (Photo: Reuters/File)

China’s cyberspace regulator said on Friday that processors of auto data should reduce any “disorderly” collection of data, preventing its abuse, in a new draft rule on the security of the information.

As cars become ‘smarter’, with more in-car entertainment, information and autonomous driving functions, automakers and tech companies are gathering more data from vehicles.

The draft rule also stipulates that companies should seek customers’ agreement before they process and collect data, strengthen data protection and store locally generated key data within the country.

The move comes amid China’s push to ensure the security of data as the proliferation of smart cars, such as Tesla electric vehicles, fuels concern about national security, in line with its broader aim to tighten policies around privacy.

In September, China will implement a Data Security Law which requires companies that process “critical data” to conduct risk assessments and submit reports.

