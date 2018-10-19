China unveils deadly bomber aircraft that is ‘invisible’ to radar

Wing Loong II. (Source: AP) Wing Loong II. (Source: AP)

China has released a video footage of one of its most powerful unmanned fighting jets, the Wing Loong II. It has the capability to avoid radar detection which makes it almost invisible to detect and can successfully destroy targets with laser-guided missiles.

It is speculated that the Wing Loong II has been developed specifically for the export market and it can be used for surveillance and aerial reconnaissance missions. China will be providing 48 of these drones to the Pakistani Air Force.

China has released footage of what it claims is a succesful combat test flight of Wing Loong II, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle.

China which is the biggest arms seller to Pakistan will be providing 48 of these drones to the Pakistani Air Force.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/DOIXkYuUB3 — zeeshan shaikh (@zeeshansahafi) October 16, 2018

The aircraft has a maximum payload capacity of 400 kg and can also be fitted with a variety of weapons to be used to perform combat and strike operations. The aircraft is remotely controlled by one operator from the ground using consoles.

It is capable of flying for 20 hours without refuelling. The Wing Loong II could automatically choose an airport and perform emergency landing under unexpected circumstances, the plane’s chief designer Li Qidong was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

The aircraft has been designed and manufactured by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China and it is an improved version of the Wing Loong I UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle). The new version has an optimised aerodynamic design, an improved airframe, and upgraded airborne systems.

According to a report by Xinhua News Agency, the Wing Loong II can go upto a speed of 370 kilometers an hour and can reach an altitude of 9,000 meters. The plane is considered as Beijing’s answer to US Air Force’s MQ-9 Reaper, the most feared military drone in the world.

