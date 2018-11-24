China: Two killed, 24 injured in explosion

At least two persons have been killed and 24 others injured in an explosion at a factory in China’s Northeast Jilin province, the local government said Saturday. The explosion occurred at Jiangcheng Machinery Company based in a village in Dongfeng county on Friday, state-run China Daily reported. About 41 buildings were also damaged in the explosion.

According to a statement by the local government, two persons were killed, including one who succumbed to injuries in hospital, and 24 others were injured. The explosion also caused a large fire, another daily Global time said. The explosion triggered an emergency response from the government. Rescue and investigation efforts are underway. The early investigation has determined that the incident was not related to terrorism, the Daily report said.