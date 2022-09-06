scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

China to start paying for Russian gas in roubles, yuan

Russia has been forging closer economic ties with China and other non-Western countries, in particular as new markets for its vital hydrocarbon exports.

President Vladimir Putin earlier this year forced European customers to open rouble bank accounts with Gazprombank and pay in Russian currency if they wanted to continue receiving Russian gas. (Reuters)

Russia’s Gazprom said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to start switching payments for gas supplies to China to yuan and roubles instead of dollars.

The shift is part of a push by Russia to reduce its reliance on the U.S. dollar, euro and other hard currencies in its banking system and for trade – a drive that Moscow has accelerated since it was hit with Western sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has been forging closer economic ties with China and other non-Western countries, in particular as new markets for its vital hydrocarbon exports.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said allowing for payments in Russian roubles and Chinese yuan was “mutually beneficial” for both Gazprom and Beijing’s state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

“It will simplify the calculations, become an excellent example for other companies and give an additional impetus for the development of our economies,” he said.

Gazprom did not provide further details on the scheme or say when payments would switch from dollars into roubles and yuan.

President Vladimir Putin earlier this year forced European customers to open rouble bank accounts with Gazprombank and pay in Russian currency if they wanted to continue receiving Russian gas. Supplies were cut off to some companies and countries that refused the terms of the deal.

Advertisement

Russia signed a landmark $37.5 billion extension to its deal to supply gas to China on the eve of the invasion.
It started pumping gas to China through the 3,000-km (1,865 mile) Power of Siberia gas pipeline in late 2019. Putin hailed the move as a “genuinely historical event, not only for the global energy market, but above all for us, for Russia and China.”

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 07:21:04 pm
Next Story

MAH CET 2022: BHMCT score card released; check how to download

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Explained: Indian Army's Lahore sector offensive in the 1965 war with Pakistan

Explained: Indian Army's Lahore sector offensive in the 1965 war with Pakistan

How to deal with mental health challenges in the uniformed forces
An IPS officer writes

How to deal with mental health challenges in the uniformed forces

Nasal vaccine gets DCGI nod, how will it help combat Covid?

Nasal vaccine gets DCGI nod, how will it help combat Covid?

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to relocate to universities across India

NMC allows Ukraine returnees to relocate to universities across India

Can resolve all problems with Modi at helm in India, says Bangladesh PM Hasina

Can resolve all problems with Modi at helm in India, says Bangladesh PM Hasina

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

Mumbai: Actor Kamal R Khan gets bail in actress molestation case

Mumbai: Actor Kamal R Khan gets bail in actress molestation case

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
ICYMI

In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement