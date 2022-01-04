scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Must Read

China to require certain firms to undergo cybersecurity reviews before pursuing overseas listings

Companies will not be allowed to list abroad if the review finds that national security could be impacted, it said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

By: Reuters | Shanghai |
Updated: January 4, 2022 10:37:22 am
Log4j, Log4j vulnerability, What is Log4j vulnerability, Log4j Java issue, Log4j Minecraft, Log4j Amazon, Log4j AppleNew rules governing the use of algorithm recommendation technology will also be implemented from March 1, the CAC said in a separate statement.

China’s cyberspace regulator on Tuesday said it will implement new rules from Feb. 15 that require platform companies with data for more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing its shares overseas.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) also said such firms should apply for cybersecurity reviews before submitting listing applications to foreign securities regulators, according to statements published on its WeChat account.

Companies will not be allowed to list abroad if the review finds that national security could be impacted, it said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The CAC first proposed the rules in July, saying that the security review will put a focus on risks of data being affected, controlled or manipulated by foreign governments after overseas listings.

New rules governing the use of algorithm recommendation technology will also be implemented from March 1, the CAC said in a separate statement.

Those rules, which were first proposed in August last year, will require companies to give users the right to switch off the service and also tightens oversight of news providers that use such technology.

China’s cyberspace regulators are imposing tighter restrictions on data collection and data storage. Authorities are also more broadly pushing for companies to list domestically. Two new sets of rules, the Data Security Law and the Personal Information Protection Law, which cover data storage and data privacy respectively, went into effect last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement