scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022
Live now

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan fires flares to warn drones flying over outlying islands

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: The live-fire drills, the largest ever conducted by China in the Taiwan Strait, are scheduled to continue until noon on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: August 6, 2022 8:24:17 am
China Taiwan Military ExercisesA Chinese J-11 military fighter jet flies above the Taiwan Strait near Pingtan, the closest land of mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China's Fujian Province, August 5, 2022. (AP)

China Taiwan Tensions Live Updates: Taiwan’s defence ministry said Saturday that it had fired flares late on Friday to warn away seven drones flying over its outlying Kinmen Islands and to warn unidentified aircraft flying over its outlying Matsu Islands. China is conducting military drills in the area, which Beijing claims as its territory, following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taipei visit.

Meanwhile, an angry Beijing announced Friday it was halting dialogue with the United States in a number of areas, including between top military commanders and on climate change. China’s foreign ministry said it was also suspending exchanges with Washington on countering cross-border crime and drug trafficking, all moves Washington called “irresponsible.”

As far as India is concerned, the impact is likely to be minimal, according to Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das. The Governor said Taiwan accounts for only 0.7 per cent of India’s overall trade and the capital flows from the island are also not very high. “…so far as India is concerned, you know, our trade with Taiwan is minuscule. It’s about 0.7 per cent of our total trade. So therefore the impact on India is expected to be very, very, very negligible,” said the governor.

Live Blog

China conducts largest ever life-fire drills in Taiwan Strait; Nancy Pelosi sanctioned over Taiwan visit; US, Japan condemns Beijing's move. Follow the latest updates here.

08:24 (IST)06 Aug 2022
Strong arguments over Taiwan at 'lively' ASEAN meeting, says chair

The chair of this week's meetings of the regional bloc ASEAN said on Saturday that discussions among foreign ministers over Taiwan tensions were lively and included some strong arguments, but it was better disputes were handled with words.

Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia's foreign minister, said he told a meeting of foreign ministers they must have calm, dignified, polite, and civilised discussions.

"The most important thing is that we continue to talk to each other," he told a news conference. (Reuters)

08:12 (IST)06 Aug 2022
Taiwan fires flares to warn drones flying over outlying islands

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Saturday that it had fired flares late on Friday to warn away seven drones flying over its outlying Kinmen Islands and to warn unidentified aircraft flying over its outlying Matsu Islands.

The ministry said troops were on high alert in both areas, which lie just off the coast of mainland China, after Beijing launched large-scale military drills this week in response to a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Reuters)

08:04 (IST)06 Aug 2022
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to protect itself if China attacks?

China on Thursday (August 4) launched aggressive and unprecedented military exercises near Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island that Beijing claims as part of its territory.

As the long-range, live-fire drills began with China’s Eastern Theatre Command firing several ballistic missiles, Taiwan said that it was “preparing for war without seeking war”. What is Taiwan’s strategy to fight back in case China attempts to occupy it by force?

The “porcupine doctrine”, which was proposed in 2008 by US Naval War College research professor William S Murray, is a strategy of asymmetric warfare focused on fortifying a weak state’s defences to exploit the enemy’s weaknesses rather than taking on its strengths. (Read more)

An Expert Explains: Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday for what she called a show of American solidarity with the island, defying repeated warnings from Beijing and fueling a new round of US-China tensions. This visit took place at a time when US-China relations are the poorest in decades.

pelosi US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting in Taipei. (AP)

In a phone call with President Joe Biden last week, President Xi Jinping had warned the US against any unilateral moves that would change the island status. “Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this,” he had said.

China views Pelosi’s visit as a serious violation of the “One China” principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués. This, according to Beijing, gravely undermines peace and stability in the region, and sends a wrong signal to the “separatist forces for Taiwan independence”. Read more

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 08:02:14 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.