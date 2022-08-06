China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan fires flares to warn drones flying over outlying islands

China Taiwan Tensions Live Updates: Taiwan’s defence ministry said Saturday that it had fired flares late on Friday to warn away seven drones flying over its outlying Kinmen Islands and to warn unidentified aircraft flying over its outlying Matsu Islands. China is conducting military drills in the area, which Beijing claims as its territory, following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taipei visit.

Meanwhile, an angry Beijing announced Friday it was halting dialogue with the United States in a number of areas, including between top military commanders and on climate change. China’s foreign ministry said it was also suspending exchanges with Washington on countering cross-border crime and drug trafficking, all moves Washington called “irresponsible.”

As far as India is concerned, the impact is likely to be minimal, according to Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das. The Governor said Taiwan accounts for only 0.7 per cent of India’s overall trade and the capital flows from the island are also not very high. “…so far as India is concerned, you know, our trade with Taiwan is minuscule. It’s about 0.7 per cent of our total trade. So therefore the impact on India is expected to be very, very, very negligible,” said the governor.