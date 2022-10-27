scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Taiwan’s return to its ‘native harbour’ in China is ‘on schedule,’ says Putin’s close ally

Russia has moved to forge closer ties with Asia, especially China, to offset Western sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine.

Oil chief Igor Sechin is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies. (Twitter/Reuters)

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies, oil chief Igor Sechin, on Thursday heaped praise on China’s leadership, quipping that Taiwan would return to its “native harbour” on time.

Sechin, the head of Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft , also said that Saudi Arabia’s position on the global oil market was “reasonable” and based on analysis of oil supply and demand.

Speaking at an international economic forum in Baku, previously held in Italy’s Verona, Sechin said that decisions taken by the Chinese Communist Party’s recent congress will provide a new level of development for the country.

“The position of (China’s) leadership is highly respected, which calmly and openly, without false premises, sets out its positions, even on the most difficult issues, such as the problem of Taiwan, which in this regard can be assessed as somewhat exaggerated,” Sechin said.

 

Sechin said US attempts to create its own complex microchip industry showed that “Taiwan’s return to its native harbour” was “on schedule”.

He also said that Rosneft has transferred $700 million in second-half 2021 dividends into special accounts for BP , which, he said, remained

Rosneft’s “shadow” shareholder despite a decision to leave the company following the start of what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

BP has not immediately replied to a request for comment.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 01:56:31 pm
