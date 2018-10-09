China successfully launches two remote sensing satellites

The launch was the 286th mission of the Long March rocket series. (IANS/Representational Image) The launch was the 286th mission of the Long March rocket series. (IANS/Representational Image)

China on Tuesday successfully launched two remote sensing satellites to conduct electromagnetic environmental probes, state-run media reported. The satellites, both belonging to the Yaogan-32 family, were launched by a Long March-2C rocket with an upper stage on its top, at 10:43 am (local time), Xinhua news agency reported.

The remote sensing satellites were successfully sent into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the report said.

The satellites have entered the planned orbits, and will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests, the report added.

This was the first flight of the upper stage named Yuanzheng-1S, or Expedition-1S. It cooperated well with the Long March-2C rocket and much improved the carrying capacity of the rocket, according to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology.

The launch was the 286th mission of the Long March rocket series.

Remote sensing generally refers to the use of sensor technologies to detect objects. The remote sensing satellites collect data by detecting the energy reflected from the Earth.

