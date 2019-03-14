China defends stand on Masood Azhar at UN: ‘Need more time to conduct thorough assessment’

A day after China put a “technical hold” on India’s bid to list Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the UNSC, the country’s foreign ministry said Thursday that it needed more time to conduct a “thorough” and “in-depth assessment” of the application. While it is the fourth time in ten years that China has stalled such proceedings, India in response to China’s actions late on Wednesday night said that it was “disappointed” by the outcome but would continue to pursue all available avenues.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefing here in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said that the United Nations Security Council 1267 Committee has “clear standards on the procedures of designating terrorist organisations and individuals”. “China conducts thorough and in-depth assessment of these applications and we still need more time, so that is why we put forward the technical hold,” he said.

He also noted China’s actions were “in line” with the rules of the committee. “China sincerely hopes that the relevant action taken by this committee will help relevant countries to engage in dialogue and consultation to solve the problem and prevent adding more complicated factors into regional peace and stability,” Lu said.

China also said that the technical hold at the 1267 Sanctions Committee at the UNSC, was so the committee had enough time to study the matter. “As to the technical hold at the 1267 Committee, our action is to make sure this committee will have enough time to study the matter and so the relevant sides could have enough time for dialogue and consultation,” Lu said. “I said earlier that only a solution that is acceptable to all sides could fundamentally provide a chance of lasting solution to the issue. China is ready to communicate and coordinate with all sides including India to properly handle this issue,” he said.

Further, Lu to a question on India and China’s relations following the Wuhan summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that China is “full of sincerity” and is ready to work with India. “China is full of sincerity and is ready to work with India to build on the consensus of our leaders for greater progress in bilateral relations,” Lu said.

To a question on Kashmir, Lu said: “China’s position on Kashmir is clear and consistent. This is an issue left over from history between India and Pakistan. We hope that the two sides (India and Pakistan) will engage in friendly dialogue and consultation and solve this issue and other relating issues.”