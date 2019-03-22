China: Six killed as car ploughs into crowd, police shoot driver

Toggle Menu
Seven people were injured and were in hospital, state television added. It gave no other details.

There have been several similar incidents in China in recent years. (File)

Chinese police shot dead a man on Friday after he ploughed his car into pedestrians, killing six people, state television reported.

The man had intentionally driven into the people but the report did not elaborate on the motive behind the early morning incident in Zaoyang city in the central province of Hubei.

There have been several similar incidents in China in recent years.

Last September, at least 11 people were killed when a car drove onto a crowded square in southern China and the driver attacked people with a knife and spade seeking “revenge” on society for previous criminal convictions.

