China’s Sichuan province ends law banning unmarried couple from registering childbirth

Amid worries over falling fertility rates, a major Chinese province has done away with a law that required couples to be married to register the birth of their children, reported local media on Monday.

The Health Commission of Sichuan Province in southwestern China said that it is simplifying the birth registration process for infants from February 15, reported Beijing-based The Global Times. “The new regulation has removed restrictions on whether people have to get married before they can register the births of their children and the number of children they can have, stipulating that all citizens who have children should register their births,” it said.

The move comes weeks after China’s population dropped for the first time in 60 years. The country’s government said on January 17 that 9.56 million people were born in China in 2022, outnumbering the death toll of 10.41 million. This is the sixth consecutive year that the country’s number of births has fallen.

Over the years, Beijing had tried numerous policies to encourage its women to reproduce, including lifting the controversial one-child policy. It then shifted to a two-child per couple policy, before shifting again to endorse a three-child policy in May 2021. However, critics have pointed out that the main obstacle to young people’s decision to reproduce isn’t policy — it’s the high cost of living and child-rearing.

As Sichuan’s policy shift sparked controversy, the provincial government asserted that it was not meant to encourage people to have children out of wedlock, but instead to ensure that single parents have the same access to services as traditional families, reported The Global Times.

In its report, The Guardian said that while China’s reproduction policies do not explicitly ban unmarried women from having children, proof of marriage is often necessary for the parents to access free services like prenatal healthcare, salary during maternity leave, and job protection.