China says will follow custom in making statement on US election winner

Joe Biden with Xi Jinping in Beijing, 2013.

China said on Monday it would follow international custom in making a statement on the US election, when asked why Beijing had not congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on his victory.

Biden clinched enough states to win the presidency but incumbent President Donald Trump has not conceded and is making legal challenges to the outcome of the Nov. 3 election. “We noticed that Mr. Biden has declared election victory. We understand that the U.S. presidential election result will be determined following U.S. law and procedures,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily media briefing.

Relations between China and the United States are at their worst in decades over disputes ranging from technology and trade to Hong Kong and the coronavirus, and the Trump administration has unleashed a barrage of sanctions against Beijing.

“We always believe that China and the United States should enhance communication and dialogue, manage differences on the basis of mutual respect, expand cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit and promote sound and stable development of bilateral relations,” Wang said.

