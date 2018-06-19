Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • China says will ‘fight back firmly’ if US publishes additional tariffs

China says will ‘fight back firmly’ if US publishes additional tariffs

China will fight back firmly with "qualitative" and "quantitative" measures if the United States publishes an additional list of tariffs on Chinese goods, the commerce ministry said, accusing the US of initiating a trade war.

By: Reuters | Beijing | Published: June 19, 2018 8:41:41 am
us china tariffs, china us tariff, us vhina tariff war, donald trump china, trump xi jinping tariffs, us china trade war, chinese goods tariff If the United States publishes a new list of tariffs, Beijing will take strong countermeasures to safeguard the interests of China and its people, the ministry said. (The NYT)

China will fight back firmly with “qualitative” and “quantitative” measures if the United States publishes an additional list of tariffs on Chinese goods, the commerce ministry said, accusing the US of initiating a trade war.

US President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to impose a 10 per cent tariff on $200 billion of Chinese goods, saying the move was in retaliation for China’s decision to raise tariffs on $50 billion in US goods.

“Such a practice of extreme pressure and blackmailing deviates from the consensus reached by both sides on multiple occasions, and is a disappointment for the international community,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The United States has initiated a trade war and violated market regulations, and is harming the interests of not just the people of China and the US, but of the world,” the ministry said.

If the United States publishes a new list of tariffs, Beijing will take strong countermeasures to safeguard the interests of China and its people, the ministry said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now