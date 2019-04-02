China says US move to blacklist JeM chief ‘setting bad example’

Criticising the draft resolution put forth by the United States to blacklist Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar at the United Nations, China on Monday said that the US is “setting a bad example” and it will only “complicate” the matter. “It is setting a bad example that will only complicate the matter. It is also not conducive for peace and stability in South Asia. China is opposed to this,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

China also said it was making “positive progress” by working with various parties at the United Nations. “China has been maintaining close communication and coordination with various parties and have made some progress,” Geng said. “We hope various parties will meet each other halfway and continue to properly solve this issue under the 1267 Committee framework,” he said.

At the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ regular briefing here, Geng said UNSC members had exchanged views on the US proposed draft resolution last Friday. “The majority believes that efforts should be made to solve the issues under 1267 Committee framework. They are not in favour of forcing the draft resolution. China has been working with various parties and is making positive progress,” he said. “The US knows that very well and yet, it insists on pushing the Security Council to adopt the draft resolution. This cannot be justified and is not in accordance with the rules and practices of the Security Council. It is setting a bad example that will only complicate the matter. It is also not conducive for peace and stability in South Asia. China is opposed to this.”

When asked if the US is making haste in listing the issue to benefit India’s ruling party, Geng reiterated that US behaviour was not consistent with rules and practices of the Security Council. “The general election is a domestic affair of India. We do not comment on that,” he added.