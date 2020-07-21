China says UK will ‘bear the consequences’ after Hong Kong extradition treaty suspended

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
China will resolutely respond to acts of interference in its internal affairs, a spokesman for the country’s embassy to the United Kingdom said on Tuesday, after Britain announced it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.
Explained| Why Hong Kong’s extradition law changes are fuelling fears
The spokesman said the UK has repeatedly violated international law and the basic norms of international relations, and will “bear the consequences if it insists on going down the wrong road”.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.