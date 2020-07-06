China says U.S. sent ships to S.China Sea to flex its muscles

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments during a daily press briefing in Beijing. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments during a daily press briefing in Beijing.

China’s foreign ministry said on Monday the United States had deliberately sent its ships to the South China Sea to flex its muscles and accused Washington of trying to drive a wedge between the countries in the region.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments during a daily press briefing in Beijing in response to a question about two U.S. aircraft carriers conducting operations and exercises in South China Sea.

