scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

China says open to meeting with US defence secretary

China Defence Minister Wei Fenghe and U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin Lloyd previously confirmed separately that they would attend the forum with Southeast Asian countries, the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus.

Ties between the world's two largest economies have deteriorated in recent years amid issues such as trade, human rights and Taiwan. (File)

China said on Sunday it is open to a meeting with the US defense secretary on the sidelines of a regional security forum in Cambodia this week, in a sign of thawing relations after the countries’ top leaders met earlier this month.

China Defence Minister Wei Fenghe and U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin Lloyd previously confirmed separately that they would attend the forum with Southeast Asian countries, the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus.

On Sunday, China’s defence ministry issued a statement featuring a question about whether the two would meet, with spokesman Tan Kefei quoted as saying, “China holds a proactive and open attitude for exchange with the United States.” He also said both sides are coordinating regarding an “exchange” at the forum, set to take place on Wednesday. A meeting would represent the first high-level military exchange between the countries since China halted regular dialogue between military commanders in August in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

China regards democratically ruled Taiwan as a renegade province.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...Premium
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...Premium
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade votePremium
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade vote

In Indonesia last week, on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit, China President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden held their first face-to-face meeting since the latter took office in early 2021.

Ties between the world’s two largest economies have deteriorated in recent years amid issues such as trade, human rights and Taiwan.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 02:03:55 pm
Next Story

Vinay Lal writes: Donald Trump’s presidential bid shows how far the Republican Party has fallen

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement