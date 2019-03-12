Toggle Menu
China says Muslim ‘training’ centers will slowly disappearhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/china-says-muslim-training-centers-will-slowly-disappear-5622987/

China says Muslim ‘training’ centers will slowly disappear

The camps in the far-west Xinjiang region have elicited an international outcry, with former inmates describing harsh conditions where Muslim minorities are subject to political indoctrination and psychological torture.

China says Muslim 'training' centers will slowly disappear
Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, speaks at the meeting of Xinjiang delegation on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 12, 2019. (REUTERS/Jason Lee)

China says heavily guarded internment camps for Muslims which it calls vocational training centers will “gradually disappear” if there comes a day that “society does not need” them.

The camps in the far-west Xinjiang region have elicited an international outcry, with former inmates describing harsh conditions where Muslim minorities are subject to political indoctrination and psychological torture.

Human rights groups, researchers and the US government estimate that around 1 million people from the predominantly Muslim Uighur and Kazakh ethnic groups are held in the vast network of compounds.

Xinjiang Gov Shohrat Zakir declined at a news conference Tuesday to disclose the number of what he called “trainees.” However, he said the figure is far less than 1 million. Zakir said religious activities are banned in the camps

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Donald Trump claims "Tim Apple" error was to save 'time and words'
2 Theresa May claims Brexit breakthrough ahead of crunch vote
3 French minister: UK faces choice between smooth or brutal EU exit