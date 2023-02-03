scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

China says it is looking into report of spy balloon over US, urges calm

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that politicians and the public should withhold judgment “before we have a clear understanding of the facts.”

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, US, February 1, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. (Chase Doak/via Reuters)
Listen to this article
China says it is looking into report of spy balloon over US, urges calm
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

China said Friday it was looking into reports that a Chinese spy satellite has been flying in US airspace and urged calm.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also said she had no information about whether a planned trip to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would proceed next week as scheduled.

“China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international laws, and China has no intention to violate the territory and airspace of any sovereign countries. As for the balloon, as I’ve mentioned just now, we are looking into and verifying the situation and hope that both sides can handle this together calmly and carefully,” Mao said at a daily briefing.

Also read | What you need to know about the Chinese spy balloon floating over the US

Mao said that politicians and the public should withhold judgment “before we have a clear understanding of the facts.” Blinken had been due to arrive in China on Friday, becoming the highest ranking US official to visit since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

He would arrive amid a sharp downturn in relations between Beijing and Washington over trade, Taiwan, human rights and China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea.

“What I want to emphasise is that before we have a clear understanding of the facts, speculation and sensationalising will be unhelpful to the proper handling of the issue. As for Blinken’s visit to China, I have no information,” Mao said.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 13:45 IST
Next Story

Kerala Congress MP Hibi Eden introduces private member bill on right to menstrual paid leave for women

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close