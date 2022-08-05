scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

China sanctions US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said Friday that Pelosi had disregarded China's concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims.

By: AP | Beijing |
August 5, 2022 2:36:16 pm
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen gesture during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP/PTI)

China has announced unspecified sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her visit earlier this week to Taiwan.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said Friday that Pelosi had disregarded China’s concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island, which Beijing claims.

Pelosi was the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the self-governing island in 25 years. China claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes it having its own engagements with foreign governments.

Explained |Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi’s visit

The Chinese statement called Pelosi’s visit provocative and said it undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It said that sanctions would be imposed on Pelosi and her immediate family but did not say what they would be. Such sanctions are generally mostly symbolic in nature.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 02:36:16 pm
