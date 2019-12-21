Challenged by China and Russia, US to build force for future space wars

“China and Russia, in particular, are developing a variety of means to exploit perceived US reliance on space-based systems and challenge the US position in space,” the report said. (Representational Image) “China and Russia, in particular, are developing a variety of means to exploit perceived US reliance on space-based systems and challenge the US position in space,” the report said. (Representational Image)

Met with a mounting challenge from China and Russia, the United States is on an ambition to create a full-fledged US Space Force within the Department of Defense. President Donald Trump made the ambition true by signing the 2020 National Defense Authorisation Act, which set an initial budget for the Pentagon force.

Addressing the members of the military who were present at the time of the signing, President Trump said, “Going to be a lot of things happening in space, because space is the world’s newest warfighting domain.”

The Defense Intelligence Agency, in a report earlier this year, warned that both China and Russia have developed “robust” and “capable” space services for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

“China and Russia, in particular, are developing a variety of means to exploit perceived US reliance on space-based systems and challenge the US position in space,” the report said.

“Both states are developing jamming and cyberspace capabilities, directed energy weapons, on-orbit capabilities, and ground-based antisatellite missiles that can achieve a range of reversible to nonreversible effects,” it added.

“Iran and North Korea, too, are increasingly able to extend their military activities into space, jamming the communications of adversaries and developing ballistic missile technologies,” it noted.

Like the Marines, which operate under the Navy, the Space Force will continue to operate under the umbrella of the Air Force.

“Our reliance on space-based capabilities has grown dramatically, and today outer space has evolved into a war-fighting domain of its own,” said Mark Esper, Secretary of Defense.

“Maintaining American dominance in that domain is now the mission of the United States Space Force,” Esper added.

The Space Force will be the sixth formal force of the US Military after the Army, Air Force, Navy Marines, and Coast Guard.

It will comprise of about 16,000 air force and civil personnel, according to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett. It will have its own uniform, shoulder patches and even, eventually, its own song, just as the US Army and Navy have their own.

“The US Space Force will protect America’s national interests by its singular focus on space. The United States has the best space acumen in the world,” Barrett said.

“It’s a different sort of portfolio than what we might be thinking of when we generally think about warfighting machines,” she added.

“With the establishment of the United States Space Force, we’re elevating space commensurate with its importance to our national security and the security of our allies and our partners,” said Air Force General Jay Raymond, who currently runs SpaceCom and will lead the Space Force.

