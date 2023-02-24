scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks

China has claimed to be neutral in the conflict, but it has a “no limits” relationship with Russia and has refused to criticize its invasion of Ukraine over even refer to it as such

China abstained on Thursday when the UN General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces. (AP)

China has called for a cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia and the opening of peace talks as part of a 12-point proposal to end the conflict.

The plan issued on Friday morning by the Foreign Ministry also urges the end of Western sanctions imposed on Russia, measures to ensure nuclear facilities, the establishment of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and steps to ensure the export of grain, after disruptions caused global food prices to spike.

Don't miss |French Ambassador writes | One year of Ukraine war: India and France together for peace

China has claimed to be neutral in the conflict, but it has a “no limits” relationship with Russia and has refused to criticize its invasion of Ukraine over even refer to it as such, while accusing the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames” by providing Ukraine with defensive arms.

The peace proposal mainly elaborated on long-held Chinese positions, including referring to the need that all countries’ “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity be effectively guaranteed.” It also called an end to the “Cold War mentality” — it’s standard term for what it regards as US hegemony and interference in other countries.

Also Read
Biden picks Ajay Banga for president of World Bank
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
British-born schoolgirl who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citize...
Gaza rocket
Gaza rockets, Israeli strikes follow deadly West Bank raid

China abstained on Thursday when the UN General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 08:15 IST
Next Story

Only generous people join Rotary, says Purohit at club’s 118th anniversary celebrations

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close