Chinese rocket carrying satellite explodes 85 seconds after liftoff: Video

Videos surfaced on social media showed the rocket conducting a successful lift-off, which was followed by explosion roughly 85 seconds after the take-off.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 01:21 PM IST
The Long March 7A rocket was carrying the ChinaSat-4B satellite when the incident unfolded.The Long March 7A rocket was carrying the ChinaSat-4B satellite when the incident unfolded.
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A Chinese rocket set to launch a communication satellite into orbit exploded seconds after liftoff on Monday.

The Long March 7A rocket carrying the ChinaSat-4B satellite erupted into massive fireball after developing an in-flight anomaly after blasting off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on the island of Hainan on Monday night. The Long ‌March 7A is a medium-lift rocket designed for high-orbit missions.

Videos surfaced on social media showed the rocket conducting a successful lift-off, which was followed by explosion roughly 85 seconds after the take-off. Both the rocket and the ChinaSat-4B satellite were destroyed in the explosion.

According to China’s Xinhua news agency, the rocket blasted off at 8:02 pm (local time) and that the mission was unsuccessful.

The videos showed the rocket carrying the satellite turning into a fireball before it reached the orbit. The cause behind the failure is under investigation.

The failure was the Long March 7A’s first since its maiden flight in March 2020, when an in-flight malfunction caused the mission to fail. The rocket returned a year ‌later and completed over a dozen successful flights before Monday’s mission.

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Express Global Desk

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