China retail sales drop for first time in 3 years but exports surge

Retail sales in China decreased in May, first time since China withdrew its Covid-19 lockdown at the end of 2022. (File Photo: AP)

China has reported a drop in retail sales in May — a first in over three years — even as exports rose.

This has underscored a lingering weakness in domestic demand, prompting analysts to suggest measures to induce additional stimulus.

Retail sales decreased by 0.6 per cent year on year in May, a first fall since China withdrew its Covid-19 lockdown at the end of 2022, and down from a 0.2 per cent spike in April, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Tuesday.

This figure stood in contrast with the economists’ forecast of a 0.09 per cent increase in a poll by financial data provider Wind, despite an uptick in consumer spending over the Labour Day holiday, suggesting that consumers are tightening their budgets amid a volatile job market.