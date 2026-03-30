China resumes direct flights to North Korea after 6 years

People line up in front of an Air China's counter for a direct flight between Beijing and North Korea's capital of Pyongyan, at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing Monday, March 30, 2026. (Iori Sagisawa/Kyodo News via AP)

China’s flag carrier resumed direct flights between Beijing and North Korea’s capital of Pyongyang on Monday not long after the restoration of passenger train services between the capitals.

The Air China flight was welcomed by the Chinese ambassador to North Korea, Wang Yajun, and other diplomats, according to Chinese state media.Passenger train service from China to North Korea had resumed March 12.