China resumes direct flights to North Korea after 6 years

Flights and passenger trains to North Korea had been suspended since the beginning of the Covid19 pandemic in 2020.

By: AP
2 min readMar 30, 2026 12:06 PM IST First published on: Mar 30, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
China North Korea FlightsPeople line up in front of an Air China's counter for a direct flight between Beijing and North Korea's capital of Pyongyan, at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing Monday, March 30, 2026. (Iori Sagisawa/Kyodo News via AP)

China’s flag carrier resumed direct flights between Beijing and North Korea’s capital of Pyongyang on Monday not long after the restoration of passenger train services between the capitals.

The Air China flight was welcomed by the Chinese ambassador to North Korea, Wang Yajun, and other diplomats, according to Chinese state media.Passenger train service from China to North Korea had resumed March 12.

Flights and passenger trains to North Korea had been suspended since the beginning of the Covid19 pandemic in 2020.

North Korean carrier Air Koryo resumed flights between the capitals in 2023.North Korea banned all foreign tourists during the pandemic but has started easing the restrictions, with a Russian tour group entering the country in 2024.

Chinese tour groups had made up 90% of all visitors to North Korea prior to the ban, and the delay on resuming Chinese tours surprised observers.

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China is Pyongyang’s biggest trading partner and major ally, but Beijing has expressed disapproval over the years at North Korea’s test-launches of missiles that could be used to target South Korea and the United States.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to Beijing in September to attend a massive military parade, marking the first time a North Korean leader had been present at a Chinese military parade in decades.

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