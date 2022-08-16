Chinese research ship docks at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, says official

August 16, 2022 9:28:10 am
A high-tech Chinese research ship docked at Sri Lanka’s southern port of Hambantota on Tuesday, days after Colombo asked Beijing to defer the port call amidst India’s concern over the vessel’s presence in its neighbourhood.
Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship ‘Yuan Wang 5’ arrived in the southern port of Hambantota at 8.20 am local time. It will be docked there till August 22, officials said.
The ship was originally scheduled to arrive at the port on August 11 but it was delayed in absence of permission by the Sri Lankan authorities.
Sri Lanka had asked China to defer the visit amid India’s concerns over it. On Saturday, Colombo granted the port access to the vessel from August 16 to 22.
Sri Lanka said the security clearance was granted from the Ministry of Defence for the visit of the vessel for replenishment purposes during the stipulated period.
#China‘s #YuanWang5 has arrived at #Hambantota port in #SriLanka.
The surveillance vessel will stay there until Aug 19th. #India #IndianOcean https://t.co/HhVEfTGDpl pic.twitter.com/CPf6mwIFnm
— Saikiran Kannan | 赛基兰坎南 (@saikirankannan) August 16, 2022
It said no rotation of personnel would take place during the call and the Sri Lankan government was requested to provide the necessary assistance by the Chinese Embassy in Colombo.
The security and cooperation in the neighbourhood are of utmost priority in handling the issue of the Chinese vessel Wang Yang 5, the Foreign Ministry here said in a statement.
The local telecommunications regulatory authority had issued a No Objection Letter for the use of frequencies and communication equipment subject to non-interference and non-protection basis.
There were apprehensions in New Delhi about the possibility of the vessel’s tracking systems attempting to snoop on Indian defence installations while being on its way to the Sri Lankan port.
The Sri Lankan government has since engaged in extensive consultations at a high-level through diplomatic channels with all parties concerned, with a view to resolving the matter in a spirit of friendship, mutual trust and constructive dialogue, the Foreign Ministry statement said last week on giving the final clearance.
The government took into account the interests of all parties concerned, and in line with the principle of sovereign equality of states, according to the statement.
Subscriber Only Stories
In light of concerns raised, the ministry also sought further information and material that could assist in consultations on the matter, the statement said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’
Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's wordsPremium
Latest News
Epic Games to offer FIFA 23 to players who pre-ordered game at ‘incorrect price’
Priyanka Chopra says she is excited to share the stage with Nick Jonas for Global Citizen music festival: ‘It’s the first time….’
Ketan Mehta reflects on ‘turbulent times’ in the country: Polarisation of this kind is dangerous for society
Seven nutritionist-approved monsoon superfoods that are a must-have
The rise of the worker productivity score
No corruption at Central level under PM Modi: Maharashtra Governor
Impact of FIFA ban: No U-17 women’s World Cup, isolation of national teams, no new foreigner signings in leagues
Delhi News Live Updates: City records 1,227 new Covid cases, daily positivity rate at 14.57%
While You Were Asleep: Liverpool draw 1-1 vs Palace, Afghanistan level series with Ireland and Williams-Raducanu match postponed in Cincinnati
Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Third leg of Aaditya Thackeray’s Shiv Sanvaad Yaatra in Raigad on Wednesday
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what a desi dark comedy looks like