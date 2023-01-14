scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths

The death toll included 5,503 deaths due to respiratory failure caused by Covid-19 and 54,435 fatalities from other ailments combined with Covid-19.

A passenger of a plane from Dalian in China, heads to the coronavirus disease test area, upon his arrival at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
China reports almost 60,000 Covid-related deaths
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had Covid-19 since early December following complaints the government was failing to release data about the status of the pandemic.

The death toll included 5,503 deaths due to respiratory failure caused by Covid-19 and 54,435 fatalities from other ailments combined with Covid-19. The National Health Commission said those deaths occurred in hospitals, which left open the possibility more people also might have died at home.

Virus Outbreak China Japan Passengers from Shanghai present proof of a negative Covid-19 test on their arrival at Narita airport near Tokyo on Jan. 8, 2023. (Kyodo News via AP)

The report would more than double China’s official Covid-19 death toll to 10,775. The official toll stood at 5,272 on Jan. 8.

The Chinese government stopped reporting data on Covid-19 infections and deaths in early December after abruptly lifting anti-virus controls.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish

The World Health Organization and other governments appealed to Beijing for more information amid a surge in infections.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 16:48 IST
Next Story

Vamsee Juluri writes: Lessons on nationalism, globalism – and Hinduism – from RRR

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close