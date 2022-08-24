scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

China reopens to foreign students after more than two years

While the country has been allowing some students to enter on an ad-hoc basis for some time, the move shows Beijing is attempting to normalize aspects of the economy.

Anyone entering China still faces one of the most intensive pandemic border regimes left globally, with mandatory traveler quarantines still in place. (Source: Bloomberg)

China is opening the door to foreign students for the first time in more than two years, easing restrictions on their entry imposed after the outbreak of Covid-19.

Foreign nationals holding a valid Chinese residence permit for study or an APEC business travel card will be allowed to enter China starting Wednesday, the nation’s US embassy said in a statement posted on WeChat late Tuesday. Similar statements were made by China’s embassies in Japan and India.

While the country has been allowing some students to enter on an ad-hoc basis for some time, the move shows Beijing is attempting to normalize aspects of the economy — while holding fast to its Covid Zero approach. Anyone entering China still faces one of the most intensive pandemic border regimes left globally, with mandatory traveler quarantines still in place.

Allowing international students to return doesn’t mean China has relaxed its strict Covid control measures, or that the government has abandoned its dynamic zero-Covid policy, the state-run Global Times reported. Lu Hongzhou, a health commentator and head of the Third People’s Hospital of Shenzhen, said further shortening the quarantine period for inbound travelers in the short term is unlikely, the report added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

China still has the world’s toughest entry requirements, even after easing quarantine rules in June. Arriving travelers need to spend seven days in an isolation facility and then monitor their health at home for a further three days. Flights to the country are also limited.

The country welcomed 492,185 foreign students in 2018, low compared to the more than 1 million enrolled in the 2019-2020 school year in the US, where international education is a significant industry. Most of China’s students came from South Korea, followed by Thailand and Pakistan.

Wave easing

China’s latest Covid wave — which triggered a raft of lockdowns and restrictions across several provinces — appears to be easing as flareups in tourist hotspots seeded by summer vacation travel ebb. The nation reported 1,748 infections for Monday, down from a peak of more than 3,400 a week ago.

Advertisement

The original epicenter of the virus, when it emerged among market stall holders in the city of Wuhan, China managed to wipe out cases for vast swathes of 2020 and 2021, before being challenges by more contagious variants. Still, President Xi Jinping’s administration remains wedded to Covid Zero, with Beijing unwilling to endure the scale of death seen in other nations.

Officially, China has seen just over 5,200 fatalities since the pandemic started, versus more than 1 million in the US, a central fact in officials’ rhetoric about the superiority of the country’s approach.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 08:40:14 am
Next Story

When Rajiv Kapoor said dad Raj Kapoor was not keen on launching him: His idea was ‘make your own way’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Three Air Force officers dismissed over accidental firing of Brahmos missile
Missile landed in Pak

Three Air Force officers dismissed over accidental firing of Brahmos missile

Maharashtra: One-third of all deaths in 2021 during Delta Covid surge

Maharashtra: One-third of all deaths in 2021 during Delta Covid surge

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

In its first meeting after govt fell, MVA resolves to fight state, LS polls together

In its first meeting after govt fell, MVA resolves to fight state, LS polls together

BJP leadership starts engaging with Christian leaders in Kerala
Delhi Confidential

BJP leadership starts engaging with Christian leaders in Kerala

Asansol judge gets ‘threat’ letter: ‘Release TMC leader or face drugs case’

Asansol judge gets ‘threat’ letter: ‘Release TMC leader or face drugs case’

'Children of the sea' protest: 'Will not surrender our coasts'
Vizhinjam port project

'Children of the sea' protest: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

Premium
Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them
From the NYT

Your doppelgänger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement