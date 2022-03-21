Chinese plane crash Live Updates: Airliner with 133 on board crashes in Guangxi mountains

Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight from the new Beijing Daxing International Airport on Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

A Chinese airliner with 133 people on board Monday crashed in the southern province of Guangxi, the Chinese media has reported. According to broadcaster CCTV, the accident involving a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 took place near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. The crash sparked a mountainside fire.

There is no information on the number of casualties and injuries yet. The media said rescuers had been dispatched.

China Eastern operates multiple versions of the aircraft, including the 737-800 and the 737 Max. It could not be immediately known which variant was involved in the accident.