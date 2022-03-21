Chinese plane crash Live Updates: Airliner with 133 on board crashes in Guangxi mountains

scorecardresearch
Monday, March 21, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
March 21, 2022 3:22:26 pm
Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight from the new Beijing Daxing International Airport on Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

A Chinese airliner with 133 people on board Monday crashed in the southern province of Guangxi, the Chinese media has reported. According to broadcaster CCTV, the accident involving a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 took place near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. The crash sparked a mountainside fire.

There is no information on the number of casualties and injuries yet. The media said rescuers had been dispatched.

China Eastern operates multiple versions of the aircraft, including the 737-800 and the 737 Max. It could not be immediately known which variant was involved in the accident.

Live Blog

Chinese plane crash Live Updates

The twin-engine, single-aisle Boeing 737 is one of the world’s popular planes for short and medium-haul flights.

An Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off in March 2019, killing all 157 people on board. In October, 2018, a 737 MAX flown by Indonesian budget carrier Lion Air flying from Jakarta on a domestic flight crashed 13 minutes after take-off, killing all 189 passengers and crew on board. The 737 Max version was grounded worldwide after these two fatal crashes.

China’s aviation regulator cleared that plane to resume operations late last year, making the country the last major market to do so.

