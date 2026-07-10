Two Chinese military pilots killed during PLA training; Beijing stays silent: Report

Fang Ming, a senior colonel serving as a tactical commander under the PLA Southern Theatre Command Naval Aviation unit, is one of two pilots who died on June 10. (Photo: Sohu via South China Morning Post)

China has quietly lost two military pilots, including a senior tactical commander, during frontline flight training exercises, with the deaths emerging only through local government notices and regional media reports rather than any announcement from Beijing, the South China Morning Post reported.

The pilots, both from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theatre Command, died on June 10 during separate training missions, according to memorial notices issued by their hometown governments. Chinese authorities have not disclosed how the accidents occurred, whether the pilots were flying together, or what aircraft were involved, the report added.

The revelations come as China steps up combat training and modernises its armed forces amid rising tensions in the South China Sea and across the Taiwan Strait, where the Southern Theatre Command plays a key operational role.