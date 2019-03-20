Toggle Menu
China phases out 280,000 tonnes of ozone-depleting substances in 2018

China launched a special national campaign to crack down on the illegal production of ODS last year, Xinhua reported, citing environment ministry official Guo Jing.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment has promised to strengthen its campaign against illegal ODS production this year. (Representational Image)

China has phased out 280,000 tonnes of ozone-depleting substance (ODS) production as part of its obligations to the 1988 Montreal Protocol aimed at protecting the ozone layer, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Tuesday.

China banned some products like CFC-11, which is used in air conditioners when it joined the Montreal Protocol in 1991. It continues to set quotas on the production, import and use of other chemicals like carbon tetrachloride, once widely used in fire extinguishers and refrigerators.

China launched a special national campaign to crack down on the illegal production of ODS last year, Xinhua reported, citing environment ministry official Guo Jing. It also shut down two manufacturing spots that produced CFC-11.

The crackdown came after the London-based Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) reported that dozens of Chinese companies were still using CFC-11 in the production of foam.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment has promised to strengthen its campaign against illegal ODS production this year.

“The Chinese government has no tolerance for any illegal production of ODS,” Guo said.

