China, Pakistan propose 5-point peace plan to end Middle East war

As the US-Israel war with Iran continues to escalate, China and Pakistan have proposed a five-point initiative aimed at restoring peace and stability in the Gulf and the wider Middle East region. The move comes as Pakistan has been positioning itself as a mediator and has offered to host peace talks between the US and Iran.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the two countries outlined the five-point peace plan. The statement was shared by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, which said: “Five-Point Initiative of China and Pakistan for Restoring Peace and Stability in the Gulf and Middle East Region (Beijing, March 31, 2026).”

The statement was signed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

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Here are the key points of the initiative:

I. Immediate Cessation of Hostilities: China and Pakistan call for immediate cessation of hostilities and utmost efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading. Humanitarian assistance must be allowed to all war-affected areas.

II. Start of peace talks as soon as possible: Sovereignty, territorial integrity, national independence and security of Iran and the Gulf states should be safeguarded. Dialogue and diplomacy is the only viable option to resolve conflicts. China and Pakistan support the relevant parties in initiating talks, with all parties committing to peaceful resolution of disputes, and refraining from the use or the threat of use of force during peace talks.

PR No.85/2026 Five-Point Initiative of China and Pakistan for Restoring Peace and Stability in the Gulf and Middle East Region (Beijing, March 31,2026) pic.twitter.com/JAkSsro17a — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 31, 2026

III. Security of nonmilitary targets: The principle of protecting civilians in military conflict should be observed. China and Pakistan call on parties to the conflict to immediately stop attacks on civilians and nonmilitary targets, and fully adhere to International Humanitarian Law (IHL), and stop attacking important infrastructure, including energy, desalination and power facilities, and peaceful nuclear infrastructure, such as nuclear power plants.

IV. Security of shipping lanes: The Strait of Hormuz, together with its adjacent waters, is an important global shipping route for goods and energy. China and Pakistan call on the parties to protect the security of ships and crew members stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, allow the early and safe passage of civilian and commercial ships, and restore normal passage through the Strait as soon as possible.

V. Primacy of the United Nations Charter: China and Pakistan call for efforts to practice true multilateralism, to jointly strengthen the primacy of the UN, and to support the conclusion of an agreement for establishing a comprehensive peace framework and realizing lasting peace based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law.

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Willing to host peace talks, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on X, said that Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in West Asia.

Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 24, 2026

Pakistan, along with Turkey and Egypt, has been engaged in back-channel diplomacy between the US and Iran for some time now, according to a Dawn report. But its diplomatic outreach has intensified in recent days as the conflict engulfed the energy infrastructure in the Gulf region.

Meanwhile, Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump’s 15-point peace plan calling the demands “excessive and unreasonable,” adding that both sides have only communicated through intermediaries so far. Iran also refused to acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts and said that the mediation efforts by the country are their “own thing” and Tehran has no part in it.