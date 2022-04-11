China says Pakistan’s political turmoil won’t affect all-weather ties; oppose external interference

China said on Monday that the political changes in Pakistan leading to the Imran Khan government’s ouster will not affect the all-weather ties “whatsoever” and expressed its firm opposition to any “external interference” in Islamabad’s internal affairs.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Sunday.

Khan, 69, who became the first premier in Pakistan’s history to be voted out of power after losing the trust of the House, has claimed that the no-confidence motion was the result of a “foreign conspiracy” plotted by the US because of his independent foreign policy.

“We noted some changes in the political circles of Pakistan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijiang told a media briefing here on Monday, while answering a question about the fall of Khan’s government and its impact on Pak-China ties.

“As a close neighbour and ironclad friend, we sincerely hope all parties in Pakistan will maintain solidarity and jointly uphold stability and development in their country,” Zhao said.

“No matter how the political affairs in Pakistan may change, China will firmly adhere to our friendly policy to Pakistan and we don’t believe the political change will affect the bilateral relations whatsoever,” he said.

Asked about Khan’s allegation that the US was behind the ouster of his government, Zhao said “China firmly opposes any other countries interference” by external forces.

“He, through his speeches, repeatedly incited the public to commit acts which would jeopardise public tranquillity, attempts to cause disaffection towards lawfully elected government of the country in the garb of democratically opposing the CAA. His oration and acts are seditious in nature,” states the chargesheet.