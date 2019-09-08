China, Pakistan air forces hold joint training

The Chinese and Pakistani air forces held their joint training, ‘Shaheen (Eagle) VIII’, at an unspecified location in northwestern China on Friday, adopting a “back-to-back systematic confrontation” since neither were aware of the other’s movements.

The joint training, which ran for a fortnight, is the eighth of its kind between the two countries, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported. The agency also quoted sources saying “the annual joint training does not target any third party, and aims to improve training standards of the two air forces through mutual learning”.

According to Chinese news site thepaper.cn, the joint training was the “first to achieve a full-process confrontation” and said it was the “largest number of Chinese and foreign air force joint training personnel” and was fully equipped and was the “most complete combat unit.”

Fifty aircraft from both sides are reported to have participated, as per reports.

CMO also quoted military observer Senior Colonel Du Wenlong, who noted that the quality of the training this time was considerably boosted.

“Both sides dispatched their typical, classical and leading equipment, indicating their confidence and the great importance they have attached to the joint training. Carrying out realistic operations with the best equipment, the two sides aimed at better confrontation performance and greater capability improvement,” he was quoted as saying.