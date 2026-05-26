China opposes Quad meeting in New Delhi, says it is against ‘exclusive groupings’ and ‘bloc confrontation’

The meeting was chaired by Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar (extreme right) and attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (second from right), Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (second from left) and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (extreme left). (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)

China on Tuesday reiterated its opposition to the Quad grouping, saying it is opposed to the formation of exclusive alliances and bloc confrontation, even as the four-member grouping unveiled new measures to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, news agency PTI reported.

Responding to questions on the Quad’s latest initiatives, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China had already stated its position on the grouping on multiple occasions.

“Cooperation between countries should be conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity, and not target any third party. We oppose forming exclusive groupings or engaging in bloc confrontation,” Mao said at a media briefing.