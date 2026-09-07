A gate, a building, a whole town gone: 12 more bodies found on China-Nepal border as death toll in Tibet climbs to 43

Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations at the core disaster-hit area at Gyirong Port amid rescue efforts following the August 26 mudslide, during an organized media tour in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China. (Photo: AP)

For families still waiting on news of loved ones, each day brings less hope and more questions. Diplomats and relatives of the missing are growing frustrated with China over the lack of updates, as rescue teams keep digging through the ruins of a border crossing wiped out by a mudslide, Reuters reports. Workers found 12 more bodies on Sunday, taking the confirmed death toll on the Chinese side to 43, with 519 people still missing.

Workers in orange uniforms used diggers, shovels and ground radar on Sunday to search the buried site of the Gyirong crossing, once the main gateway between China and Nepal.

‘Danger area, pass quickly’

The crossing has come to stand for the scale of the damage since a glacier broke apart on the Nepal side of the border on 26 August. Reuters reports that videos showed a wall of water, mud and debris sweep over the site with little warning.

Rescue workers conduct search-and-rescue operations at the core disaster-hit area at Gyirong Port following the August 26 mudslide, during an organized media tour in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China. (Photo: AP)

The flood has killed more than 1,300 people on both sides of the border, with over 5,000 still missing. On the Chinese side, Reuters reports 43 people are confirmed dead and 519 remain missing, as of Saturday. Among them are 261 people from 23 other countries.

Gyirong border mudslide — key numbers 1,300+ dead, both sides 43 confirmed, China side 519 missing, China side 49 Indians among missing

The five-storey Chinese customs building that once stood at the border is gone. Only part of a nearby water tower still stands, in a field of grey and black mud. Workers have put up a Chinese flag where a 20-metre border gate used to be. Nearby signs read: “Danger area, pass quickly.”

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Fingerprints and tattoos used to identify the dead

Officials told reporters that recovery teams are taking fingerprints and noting features such as tattoos to help identify bodies as they are found. They have also collected 993 personal items from the site, according to the news agency.

A member of the national emergency rescue team uses a monitoring instrument to monitor the rock on a mountain for further risk, at the core disaster-hit area at Gyirong Port amid rescue efforts following the August 26 mudslide, during an organized media tour in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China. (Photo: AP)

‘We are frustrated’

Families and diplomats from countries with missing citizens have told Reuters, in private, that they are unhappy with how little China has shared. Representatives from four governments said Beijing has not explained how it will use DNA testing to identify victims. Diplomats also said China has not said whether footage from the crossing, including facial recognition video, could be shared with families or used to help identify the dead.

Also read Hospital in Nepal heals flood injured with a helping hand — from Express readers

China’s foreign ministry has said its handling of information about the floods has been open and quick, and that it is willing to work with other countries and agencies.

A route used by traders and pilgrims

Gyirong was once a small trading town. It became the main crossing between Nepal and Tibet after an earthquake in 2015 damaged another route further east, Reuters reports. Officials said China will think about whether to rebuild the crossing differently after the disaster.

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The crossing had already been shut between July last year and January this year, after an earlier flood caused by a glacier. As well as handling Chinese exports, including electric cars, it had also become a stop for Hindu pilgrims travelling through Nepal to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a mountain seen as sacred by both Hindus and Buddhists.

Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations, near a Chinese national flag, at the core disaster-hit area at Gyirong Port amid rescue efforts following the August 26 mudslide, during an organised media tour in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Diplomats in Beijing say many of the foreign nationals still missing were pilgrims, with families in India. There are 49 Indian citizens among the missing, Reuters reports.

China has rejected any claim that it could have given more warning before the glacier broke apart in Nepal. Chinese scientists have found more than 3,000 glacial lakes, of which 187 are marked high risk and are watched using sensors or checks on the ground, officials said.

Norbu Tsering, deputy head of the emergency rescue headquarters, told reporters: “This disaster occurred on the Nepalese side of the border, further international cooperation is required to enhance monitoring and early-warning capabilities.”