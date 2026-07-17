China overtakes US in global favourability for first time, finds Pew survey

A new Pew Research Center survey across 36 countries finds China viewed more positively than the United States, marking a first in two decades of tracking.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 17, 2026 12:39 AM IST
donald trump, xi jinping,Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the Temple of Heaven, Beijing. (Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)
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The world has largely viewed the United States more favourably than China for years, but that perception has now reversed, with Beijing seen more positively than Washington, according to a new study by the Pew Research Center.

The findings by the US-headquartered think tank suggest that the global standing of the United States has taken a hit as President Donald Trump’s administration continues its “America First” narrative, while China under the leadership of President Xi Jinping has been receiving favourable views in many countries.

Methodology and survey outcomes during geopolitical conflict

The Pew Research Center polled more than 42,000 people in 36 countries between February and May, a period during which the US and Israel were engaged in a war with Iran.

The think tank found that more people had favourable views of China than the United States in 25 nations out of the 36 countries and territories that were surveyed.

Leadership confidence and public freedom rankings

However, the respondents in the survey showed low confidence in both Trump and Xi Jinping, though the Chinese President scored higher than the US President.

Washington was viewed as the nation that respects personal freedoms more than Beijing, while China was seen as interfering less in other countries’ internal affairs.

Coalition of nations leaning toward a positive view of China

Among the countries that were favourably positive toward China are

  • Indonesia
  • Italy
  • Greece
  • Spain
  • Canada

Countries maintaining stronger support for the United States

In only six countries, in the survey released on Wednesday, people see the United States more positively than China, and they are

  • Philippines
  • Poland
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Japan
  • Israel

Historic milestone in two decades of public opinion polling

In the past two decades that Pew has been tracking global opinions, it is the first time that China has emerged as more favourable than the United States, said Laura Silver, associate director of Pew’s Global Attitudes Research and one of the researchers on the study, AP reported.

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“There was just an actual relationship between the outbreak of the war and the sense that the US is just not contributing to peace and stability and that people have less confidence in Donald Trump,” Silver added.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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