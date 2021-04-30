China minister promises support to India

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday promised to do the utmost in supporting India’s fight against the COVID-19 surge and said that anti-pandemic materials produced in China were entering India at a faster pace.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Wang said that the Chinese side “shares empathy for the challenges facing India and expresses sincere sympathy”. “The coronavirus is the common enemy of mankind, and the international community needs solidarity and coordination for a concerted response. The Chinese side firmly supports the Indian government and people in fighting the pandemic,” he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was tweeted by Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong.

Wang said that anti pandemic materials produced in China are entering India at a faster pace to help India fight the epidemic.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Thursday termed as “fake news” reports of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum’s allegations that Beijing has stopped shipments of oxygen concentrators being procured from China to be delivered to India.

With PTI inputs